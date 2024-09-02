Chinese, South African presidents hold talks in Beijing

Spread the love

Over 90 percent respondents of a survey said that the practices and principles of China-Africa cooperation have set a good example for developing countries to cooperate in international affairs and provided important solutions for reforming the global governance system.

The survey was conducted by CGTN and Renmin University of China through the New Era International Communication Research Institute. A total of 10,125 people were surveyed in 10 African countries: Cameroon, Botswana, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania.

“Sincerity” is how China treat its African friends. China has been supporting African countries in pursuing modernization paths that suit their national conditions, and China-Africa cooperation has become a model of South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa.

Nearly 82 percent of the survey respondents praised China for respecting, appreciating and supporting Africa. They said the Chinese people have shared weal and woe and mutual assistance with African people.

About 81 percent of the respondents appreciated that China has always considered solidarity and cooperation with African countries to be an essential element of its foreign policy.

Over 86 percent of the respondents recognized China’s policy towards Africa of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and said they were looking forward to building an even closer China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

“Real results” are what China aims to achieve in its cooperation with Africa. China is a reliable partner and companion on Africa’s path to modernization. Since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China has built over 13,000 kilometres of highways and railways in Africa and constructed more than 80 large-scale power facilities. Many practical cooperation projects under the Belt and Road Initiative have also benefited Africa.

Nearly 89 percent of the survey respondents said that China-Africa cooperation improved the socioeconomic conditions in Africa and brought tangible benefits to the African people. Nearly 92 percent of the respondents said that China-Africa cooperation improved infrastructure in African countries, and close to 75 percent of the respondents said that China-Africa cooperation raised the living standards of people in African countries.

Respondents from African countries expect further cooperation between China and Africa in the future, with the top five areas being science and technology, economy and trade, education, health care and agriculture.

“Amity” is a principle China follows in strengthening China-Africa friendship. The relationship between countries is rooted in the affection between their peoples. The foundation of China-Africa relations lies in the people, and the development of China-Africa relations is more oriented towards the people.

In the survey, nearly 94 percent of the respondents said China and Africa enjoy a long-lasting friendship. Close to 90 percent of the respondents said China-Africa cooperation enhanced the friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of both regions. Nearly 90 percent of them expect more Chinese cultural promotion activities to be held in Africa.

“Good faith” should be honored in solving problems arising from cooperation. In today’s complex and ever-changing international situation, China and Africa jointly promote multilateralism and firmly oppose protectionism and unilateralism.

The survey shows that over 78 percent of the respondents hold the belief that China is committed to integrating its own development with Africa’s, and the Chinese people’s interests with those of African peoples. Nearly 90 percent of respondents support China to continue to reinforce mutual support with African countries on issues involving core interests and major concerns, and continue its firm support for Africa’s position on international and regional affairs.

Source: CGTN

