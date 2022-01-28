Chinamasa land SADC top posts

Former Cabinet Minister and Zanu-PF Politburo member Patrick Chinamasa and ex diplomat Dr Andrew Mtetwa have landed regional top posts after they were appointed Southern African Development Community Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group respectively.

The appointments of the two were made following approval by the 41st Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held in Lilongwe, Malawi in August 2021.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group are part of the SADC Mediation and Conflict Prevention and Preventative Diplomacy structure that was established by the SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2014.

Chinamasa has an illustrious career in Government since independence in 1980 where he rose to become the country’s first black Attorney General, before being appointed as Cabinet Minister holding the portfolio of Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Finance and Economic Development.

Dr Mtetwa is a senior Lecturer at the Zimbabwe National Defence University, and former Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Belgium, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zambia.