China slams US’ terrible human rights record

China published its annual US human rights situation report on Wednesday at a time when the US-led ideological battle against China has intensified, mainly over Xinjiang and other domestic issues.

By highlighting the COVID-19 turning into a human tragedy, disorder in American democracy vividly reflected in the Capitol riots, and recent growing discrimination against ethnic minorities including Asian-Americans, China slammed the US’ terrible human rights record, which makes its remarks on other countries’ human rights situation pure “hypocrisy and double standards.”

In seven major chapters, the 15,000-word report started with the now well-known line “I can’t breathe!” made by George Floyd, an African-American, before he died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck, sparking a national outcry. However, the most striking deterioration in the human rights situation amid COVID-19 in the US was due to a failure of governance, the report said.

The epidemic went out of control and turned into a human tragedy due to the US government’s reckless responses, it noted. By the end of February 2021, the US, home to less than 5 percent of the world’s population, accounted for more than a quarter of the world’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly one-fifth of global deaths from the disease. More than 500,000 Americans lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Compared with previous reports, this year’s report highlights China’s definitions of human rights, which put human life and health as a priority, Chang Jian, director of the Research Center for Human Rights at Tianjin-based Nankai University who is one of the report’s drafters, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

It offsets previous definitions of human rights dominated by US-led Western society which stressed merely respect to human rights while making little actions. However, after having gone through the COVID-19 pandemic, people in the world began to realize that China has not only respected, but more importantly, safeguarded human rights with active actions, Chang said.

China usually issues the annual report on the US human rights situation in response to the US’ annual reports on human rights practices issued by the US Department of State every year. But this year, in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the Chinese government took the initiative in issuing its report first, given the increased human rights violations in the US due to chaotic pandemic control and prevention measures, the arrogance and irresponsibility of the country’s leaders, growing political polarization, record-high levels of discrimination, hate crimes and gun violence, according to the experts who drafted the report.

Issuing this report is not to interfere in the US internal affairs, it is like at the UN Human Rights Council every country can evaluate another country’s human rights situation. Why have we become outspoken on this matter? Li Xiaojun, director for publicity at the Bureau of Human Rights Affairs of the State Council Information Office, said at a press conference for unveiling the report on Wednesday.

“We welcome other countries to comment on our human rights situation in a constructive manner. However, US makes some comments on China’s human rights issues based on lies and rumors, in an attempt to fulfill its geopolitical goals, which is not acceptable,” Li said.

Li Yunlong, a professor with the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, echoed Li Xiaojun’s view. Li Yunlong said at the press conference that the US likes to point a finger at other countries on human rights, but ignores its own problems including rising gun violence with gun sales and shootings hitting a new record in 2020.

More than 41,500 people died by gun violence in 2020 nationwide in the US, an average of more than 110 a day, which is a record, the report said, citing data from Gun Violence Archive. There were 592 mass shootings nationwide, an average of more than 1.6 a day.