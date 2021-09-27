China questions US-style democracy ‘owned by 1%, governed by 1%, enjoyed by 1%,’ echoes Russian FM’s criticism

The US is “owned by one percent [of its people], governed by the one percent and enjoyed by the one percent – is this democracy? The US turns a blind eye to the millions of Floyds who can’t breathe, to the millions of innocent people killed by guns – is this democracy? The US suppresses others’ right to normal development and denies their people a better life – is this democracy?” asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The Chinese authority raised questions over US-style democracy, echoing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who on Sunday criticized the US idea of holding the “democracy summit” as another example of its Cold War mentality.

“I fully agree with [Russian] Foreign Minister Lavrov’s view that the so-called ‘democracy summit’ held by the US is, in essence, drawing ideological lines and engaging in bloc politics. This will only cause division and confrontation, which goes against the trend of the times and will not gain public support,” Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the ministry said at a press conference.

In August, US President Joe Biden floated the idea of convening the “Leaders’ Summit for Democracy” which is scheduled for December.

As we have said many times, the key to recognizing democracy is whether it meets the expectations, needs and aspirations of the people and whether it delivers genuine benefits to the people, said Hua, noting that democracy is judged by results, not slogans.

“The US is owned by one percent [of its people], governed by the one percent and enjoyed by the one percent – is this democracy?” questioned Hua, pointing out how divided and polarized US politics has become.

“The approval rating of the US government is less than half – is this democracy? Deceiving the people, abusing their trust, and making empty promises – is this democracy? Fabricating lies and rumors to wage war abroad, causing ordinary people to lose their lives and fall into poverty, while feathering military enterprises’ and big capitalists’ nests – is this democracy? Turning a blind eye to millions of Floyds who can’t breathe, to the millions of innocent people killed by gun violence – is this democracy? Denying other countries’ right to normal development and their people a better life while using all means to only allow itself to enjoy good conditions – is this democracy?” asked Hua.

Hua urged the US to make a correct and objective assessment of itself, refrain from pretending to be the spokesperson of democracy, not adopt “double standards” or even “multiple standards” on democracy, and not use democracy as a tool to suppress and contain other countries.

China hopes the US will abandon its Cold War and small bloc mentality, reject the wrong zero-sum game approach, work with others to practice the international relations of mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, and promote the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom for all mankind.

Source: Global Times