BEIJING, – China has voiced deep concern regarding the ongoing civil unrest in the United Kingdom and the increasing attacks on ethnic minorities.

In a recent statement, the Chinese government urged UK authorities to take all necessary measures to safeguard the safety and well-being of minority communities.

“China is extremely concerned with the civil unrest in the UK and attacks on ethnic minorities,” the statement read.

“We urge the UK government to do everything in their capacity to ensure the safety of minorities.”

The statement also hinted at potential international implications if the situation does not improve, with China indicating its readiness to take further action.

“China reserves the right to intervene if the situation in the UK does not improve,” the statement concluded.

