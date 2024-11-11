China Develops Prototype Nuclear Reactor for Warships, Signalling Plans for Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

Spread the love

BEIJING – China has constructed a land-based prototype nuclear reactor designed for a large surface warship, a development that strongly indicates Beijing’s progress toward producing its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

This advancement marks a significant step in China’s aspirations to build a “blue-water” navy, capable of extended operations far from its shores.

The revelation came from researchers at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California, who identified the prototype reactor at a mountain facility near Leshan, in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The findings suggest that China is moving closer to equipping its naval fleet with nuclear-powered carriers, which would enhance its strategic reach and enable sustained deployments in distant waters.

The addition of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers would be a transformative move for China’s navy, as such vessels can remain operational for longer periods without needing to refuel, thereby supporting China’s growing military and geopolitical interests abroad.

This development has raised attention among defence analysts worldwide, as a nuclear-powered carrier could significantly shift the balance in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly amid tensions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Source: Associated Press (AP)

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...