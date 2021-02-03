Call for calm after killing of another South African gang boss

Cape Town – Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, has called for calm following the shooting and killing of alleged gang boss, William ‘Red’ Stevens, at his Kraaifontein home on Tuesday evening.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed at approximately 6.30 last night,” a Western Cape police spokesperson said.

Three suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested, police said.

Stevens was one of three suspects arrested on December 23 in connection with the murder of international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein on August 18, 2017.

His co-accused were businessman Mark Lifman and alleged leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. The trio were due to appear in court on February 9. They were granted R100 000 bail each.

Booysen, 56, has survived multiple attempts on his life. In the latest, in December, he walked away unharmed from a shooting at a cemetery.

He told the Daily Voice he and a small group attended a private memorial in Durbanville when gunmen opened fire on him. Booysen’s bodyguards allegedly fired back at the attackers, who fled the scene, colliding with several cars in the process. The alleged gang leader confirmed he was not harmed.

The MEC has called for calm in Kraaifontein, particularly Scottsville, after Stevens’ shooting.

“Upon hearing of Mr Stevens death, my department immediately contacted the SAPS provincial joints committee to understand their response to maintain calm in the area. We cannot allow our communities to become places of instability or violence.”

Fritz added: “The investigation into this shooting is under way. As such, I call on anyone with information which could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such either to their local SAPS station, calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or using the tip-off function on the MySAPS cellphone application.”

Cape Argus