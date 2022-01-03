Burning South African Parliament hosts Illuminate-Freemasonic secret temple

Clip-on bowties don’t cut it for Reneuoe Kortjaas. He is old-school like that, he says as he expertly knots the slip of satin around his neck. He’s getting ready for his monthly boys’ night out, where the dress code is always penguin suit.

The dress code is stuffy and so are some of the rules of this get-together: no cellphones, no talking religion or politics (really), and no women allowed (really, truly). But Kortjaas, a music producer, is pumped. He adjusts the chunky ring on his finger and the compass-and-square insignia is the giveaway that tonight he’s meeting his Freemason brothers at their lodge (a clubhouse of sorts).

At 300 years old this year, Freemasonry has for some time seemed tired and antiquated, more relic than relevant. Its veils of mysticism and intrigue seemed shredded in a world of Google-knows-everything and attention spans that expire with a few scrolls through Twitter.

CHINKS IN THE VEIL OF SECRECY

Globally, Freemason membership numbers are down. The United Grand Lodge of England, the mother (or maybe father) body puts membership at 200,000 with around 7,000 lodges around the world. Reports also say in the last decade more than 100 lodges in the UK alone have closed.

Membership among those who’ve never owned a cassette tape or known a time when crisps didn’t come in cans are in the single digits.

It’s forced the Masons to use their tercentenary this year to push for greater transparency. It’s a tall order for a brotherhood that likes to call itself “a society with secrets” and thrives on closed networks. But it is a move that’s been essential to attract members, especially millennials like Kortjaas.

In South Africa, transparency meant open days at lodges welcoming visitors (even women) and responding to questions, criticism, wild speculation and even derision. The brothers have heard it all – from being labelled Satanists and bok-ryers, being part of the Broederbond, being anti-Semitic, classist, racist and full of bloated, ageing misogynists.