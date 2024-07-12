Burkina Faso’s Govt Announces Ban on Homosexual Acts

Spread the love

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso – Burkina Faso’s military junta has announced a ban on homosexual acts, joining a growing number of African nations that are cracking down on same-sex relations despite strong opposition from Western powers.

Previously, homosexuality was frowned upon in the socially conservative West African country, but it had never been outlawed. This changed with the junta’s recent legislative decision.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala revealed that the junta’s cabinet has approved legislation making homosexual acts a punishable offense. However, further details of the legislation have not been disclosed.

“The new legislation, which still needs to be passed by the military-controlled parliament and signed off by junta leader Ibrahim Traoré, only recognises religious and customary marriages,” said Bayala.

The military took power in Burkina Faso in 2022 and has since pivoted towards Russia, drastically reducing ties with former colonial power France. Despite Russia decriminalizing homosexual acts in 1993, President Vladimir Putin’s government has been cracking down on the LGBTQ community, including banning what it calls “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.”

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who assumed power in September 2022 after overthrowing Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba, has justified the move as part of a broader overhaul of the country’s marriage laws. “Henceforth, homosexuality and associated practices will be punished by the law,” Bayala was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

Regional Context and Reactions

Burkina Faso’s decision to outlaw homosexual relations places it among the 32 out of 54 African states where same-sex relations are now criminalized. Unlike many former British colonies, Burkina Faso did not inherit anti-homosexuality laws upon gaining independence from France in 1960.

The nation’s population is predominantly Muslim (64%), with Christians making up 26%, and the remaining 10% adhering to traditional religions or having no faith. This demographic makeup contributes to the country’s conservative stance on LGBTQ issues.

In recent years, numerous African states have intensified their stance against the LGBTQ community. Uganda, for instance, has recently passed stringent anti-gay legislation despite strong condemnation from local rights groups and Western powers. Uganda’s Constitutional Court upheld a law allowing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” in May, prompting international backlash and financial repercussions from institutions like the World Bank and the US government.

International and Domestic Implications

The announcement by Burkina Faso’s junta has drawn significant international attention and criticism, particularly from Western nations that advocate for LGBTQ rights. The potential implications for foreign aid and international relations are substantial.

Human rights organizations and LGBTQ advocacy groups are expected to challenge the new legislation both domestically and internationally. “This move is a step backward for human rights in Burkina Faso,” said an anonymous human rights advocate. “It endangers lives and further isolates the country from the global community.”

Comparisons with Other African Nations

Burkina Faso’s legislative move mirrors actions taken by other African nations, such as Ghana and Cameroon, where governments have either passed or are considering stringent anti-LGBTQ laws. In Ghana, a bill imposing up to three years in prison for identifying as LGBTQ+ awaits presidential approval amid concerns about potential economic repercussions, including the loss of substantial World Bank funding.

Cameroon has also seen recent developments in LGBTQ visibility, with President Paul Biya’s daughter, Brenda Biya, publicly coming out as a lesbian. Her announcement has drawn mixed reactions and highlighted the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights in the region.

As Burkina Faso moves forward with its legislative agenda, the global community watches closely. The decision to criminalize homosexual acts underscores the broader cultural and political dynamics at play in many African nations, where traditional values often clash with modern human rights standards.

The impact on Burkina Faso’s international relations, particularly with Western nations and financial institutions, remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the country has embarked on a path that will likely lead to significant domestic and international consequences.

