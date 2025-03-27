Spread the love

LONDON,- The time to lift sanctions against Russia has not yet come, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said following the “Coalition of the Willing” summit on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, held in Paris.

“Quite the contrary, what we discussed is how we can increase sanctions to support the US initiative, to bring Russia to the table through further pressure from this group of countries,” Starmer said.

He also noted that the session, attended by nearly 30 states, focused on the determination to support Kiev and secure peace in Ukraine, including plans for military operations on land, in the air, or at sea.

Following consultations between Russia and the US in Riyadh, the Kremlin announced an agreement on the implementation of the Black Sea initiative, including measures to ensure the safety of navigation.

The agreements on the Black Sea will take effect once sanctions on Russian banks facilitating trade in agricultural products and mineral fertilizers are lifted.

