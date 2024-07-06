Britain’s New Prime Minister Keir Starmer Pledges Rebuilding Amidst Massive Electoral Victory

Spread the love

LONDON, – Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on Friday to leverage his significant electoral majority to rebuild the nation, aiming to bring stability after years of political turmoil and conflict. Standing outside Number 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged the immense challenge ahead following his party’s landslide victory, which ended 14 years of often tumultuous Conservative government.

Starmer cautioned that tangible improvements would take time and emphasized the need to rebuild trust in politics. “This lack of trust can only be healed by actions, not words. I know that,” he said. “Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly – My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that.”

Amid cheers and applause, Starmer took time to greet aides and well-wishers, evoking scenes reminiscent of Labour predecessor Tony Blair’s triumphant arrival in government in 1997.

A Call for Unity and Rebuilding

Addressing the nation from behind a lectern, Starmer expressed understanding of the public’s disillusionment with politics after years of scandal and chaos under the Conservative rule. The party faced a historic rejection in Thursday’s election, signaling a desire for a fresh start. “Because no matter how fierce the storms of history, one of the great strengths of this nation has always been our ability to navigate away to calmer waters,” he stated.

A Resounding Victory

Labour’s centre-left platform won a commanding majority in the 650-seat parliament, prompting former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation on Friday morning. Starmer then met King Charles to be formally named prime minister. He pledged to fight every day to rebuild trust and emphasized that his government would prioritize the country over party. “To defy, quietly, those who have written our country off. You have given us a clear mandate, and we will use it to deliver change.”

Labour’s victory saw the party secure over 410 seats, an increase of 211, while the Conservatives lost 250 lawmakers, including many senior ministers and former Prime Minister Liz Truss. The defeat marked the worst performance in the party’s history, attributed to a cost of living crisis, failing public services, and a series of scandals.

Sunak, in a somber address outside Downing Street, acknowledged the voters’ message. “To the country I would like to say first and foremost I am sorry,” he said, pledging to stay on as Conservative leader until a successor was appointed. “I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgment that matters.”

The Challenges Ahead

Despite Starmer’s convincing victory, polls indicated a lack of enthusiasm for him or his party. Labour’s triumph, achieved through Britain’s first-past-the-post system and a low turnout, came with fewer votes than in previous elections. Nonetheless, the election has dramatically reshaped British politics.

Financial markets responded positively, with the pound, British stocks, and government bonds seeing slight rises. However, Starmer inherits a country facing substantial challenges. The tax burden is set to reach its highest level since World War Two, net debt is nearly equivalent to annual economic output, living standards have declined, and public services, especially the National Health Service, are under severe strain.

Some of Labour’s ambitious plans, such as green spending pledges, have been scaled back. Starmer has promised not to raise taxes for “working people” and has vowed to scrap the Conservative policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. Nonetheless, he faces pressure to address the issue of migrants crossing the Channel from France.

Early Appointments and Future Relations

Starmer’s initial cabinet appointments included familiar faces: Rachel Reeves as Britain’s first female finance minister, Angela Rayner as deputy prime minister, and David Lammy as foreign minister. These appointments reflect a continuity of policy positions held in opposition.

The election also saw a rise in support for the right-wing Reform Party, led by Nigel Farage, echoing similar trends in Europe where far-right parties are gaining traction. However, unlike the recent success of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France, the British electorate has opted for a centre-left government.

Starmer has committed to improving relations with the European Union post-Brexit but has ruled out rejoining. He may also have to navigate relations with the United States if Donald Trump wins the upcoming presidential election. Trump has already congratulated Farage on his party’s performance.

On foreign policy, Starmer has pledged to maintain the UK’s support for Ukraine against Russia, aligning closely with Sunak’s stance. Domestically, he faces the formidable task of restoring faith in governance and addressing the nation’s pressing issues.

Keir Starmer’s election victory marks an extraordinary turnaround for Labour, which faced an existential crisis just three years ago after a significant defeat. His government now has the mandate to implement change and restore stability to a nation eager for renewal. The coming years will test his resolve and ability to unite the country and deliver on his promises.

Source: Reuters

