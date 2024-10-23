BRICS Leaders Back Comprehensive UN Reform and Call for Global Cooperation

Spread the love

Kazan, – The leaders of the BRICS nations have voiced strong support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations (UN), including changes to the Security Council, to make the global body more democratic, representative, and effective.

This key stance was outlined in the 43-page Kazan Declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia. The declaration covers a wide range of topics, including international security, economic development, and the resolution of ongoing global conflicts.

In the declaration, BRICS leaders emphasized the need for the UN to play a central role in global governance, particularly in the regulation and management of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The group underscored the importance of modernizing the UN to better reflect the evolving global landscape.

Sanctions and Global Conflicts

The BRICS countries also took a unified stand against politically motivated unilateral sanctions, arguing that such measures hinder the development of affected nations. The declaration stressed the need for an inclusive and cooperative global approach to resolving disputes.

In terms of regional conflicts, the leaders expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence in various parts of the world, including the Middle East, Ukraine, and beyond. They reaffirmed their commitment to resolving disputes peacefully through diplomacy, dialogue, and mediation.

The BRICS countries condemned the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and terrorist activity in Lebanon. They reiterated their support for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and called for Palestine’s admission to the UN.

On Ukraine, the leaders acknowledged the various proposals to resolve the conflict and emphasized their national positions while supporting continued dialogue for a peaceful settlement.

Combatting Terrorism and Transnational Crime

BRICS nations strongly condemned terrorist attacks on cross-border energy infrastructure and called for impartial investigations into such incidents. The leaders also opposed the politicization of global cooperation in combating transnational crime, urging more coordinated international efforts.

Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal

The summit’s declaration included a call for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, which was abandoned by the United States. The BRICS countries stressed the importance of restoring the deal to promote regional stability and prevent nuclear proliferation.

Economic Reforms and Trade

On the economic front, BRICS leaders advocated for reforming the Bretton Woods institutions to increase the influence of developing countries in the global economy. They also endorsed an open and fair multilateral trade system centred around the World Trade Organization (WTO), with special provisions for developing nations.

A Russian initiative to establish a Grain Exchange to support global agricultural trade was welcomed by the group, with the potential to expand into other sectors. The BRICS leaders also called on developed countries to fulfil their commitments to support struggling nations, particularly in the face of global economic challenges.

Additionally, the BRICS countries agreed to explore the possibility of creating an independent cross-border BRICS Clear settlement and depository system, aiming to enhance financial cooperation among member states.

The Kazan Declaration underscores the BRICS nations’ collective commitment to addressing pressing global issues through dialogue, cooperation, and reform while positioning the bloc as a powerful advocate for developing countries on the international stage.