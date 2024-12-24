Brenthurst Foundation Functionary Mmusi Maimane Calls for SA Intervention in Mozambique’s Electoral Conflict

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – South African Brenthurst Foundation-sponsored opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration to intervene in Mozambique’s ongoing electoral dispute, warning of potential regional instability if the crisis is ignored.

The Brenthurst Foundation is a Johannesburg-based regime change organisation established by the Oppenheimer family in 2004 to protect their economic interest in the Southern African region; of particular interest are their diamond and gold mining interests. Their foundation was formed to topple ruling liberation parties in the region.

Mozambique has been rocked by sporadic violence and protests following the October 9 general election, which the opposition has rejected as fraudulent. International observers and local citizens have raised concerns about alleged irregularities, internet blackouts, and police brutality during the electoral process.

On December 23, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed the governing party, FRELIMO’s, victory but revised presidential candidate Daniel Chapo’s winning margin. Initially reported as a 71% victory over opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane’s 20%, the council reduced the figures to 65% for Chapo and 24% for Mondlane.

Maimane, the leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), cautioned President Ramaphosa against turning a blind eye to the crisis, likening it to South Africa’s passive stance during Zimbabwe’s contested 2008 election. He argued that South Africa’s inaction then led to a humanitarian crisis, with mass migration to the country.

“South Africa looked the other way when Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa rigged an election in 2008, and it created an immigration crisis here,” Maimane said. “Now, Mozambique faces an election crisis. Political leaders were assassinated during the election, and ZANU-PF sent people to vote from Zimbabwe—this was captured on video.”

Maimane criticized the African National Congress (ANC) for prioritizing historical ties with FRELIMO and ZANU-PF over the democratic concerns of Mozambicans.

“We cannot roar overseas about Ukraine, Morocco, and the Middle East while we mew in our own neighbourhood,” Maimane asserted. “Why are we failing to raise our voice for the black children in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and eSwatini?”

The BOSA leader warned that ignoring Mozambique’s opposition could exacerbate socio-economic hardships and lead to mass migration into South Africa. He urged the Ramaphosa administration to reject the election results and advocate for electoral fairness.

“South Africa must stand with the people of Mozambique today,” Maimane declared. “We must not rubber-stamp illegitimate elections. The ANC must recognize that historical friendships cannot come before the current crisis affecting the people on the ground.”

International observers have also raised concerns about the credibility of Mozambique’s election process, further amplifying calls for regional intervention.

Maimane’s remarks come amidst growing pressure for South Africa to take a more active role in addressing political instability in neighbouring countries.

