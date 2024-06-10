Breaking News: Malawi Vice President feared dead in plane crash

Spread the love

Fears are mounting that Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima may have died in a crash landing in Chikangawa forest. This follows an incident where Airforce aircraft failed to land at Mzuzu Airport earlier this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

Malawi24 reports that Vice President Chilima was aboard a Malawi Defence Force helicopter en route to attend the funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara. After being unable to land at Mzuzu Airport, the chopper attempted to return but is feared to have crashed in the Chikangawa forest area.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a crash in the Chikangawa forest, believed to involve the helicopter carrying Vice President Chilima. At this moment, the government has not issued any statements to dispel these fears.

In response to the situation, sources have confirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled his planned trip to the Bahamas. Further fueling concerns, it has been reported that Vice President Chilima’s phone was last active at around 10:30 AM this morning. The chopper was expected to return to Lilongwe within an hour of departing from Mzuzu.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

