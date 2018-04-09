Botswana’s New President Visits Mnangagwa

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Subisiso Moyo confirmed that Botswana’s new President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Harare today on a one-day working visit and talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Moyo:

You recall that when His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, came into office, he went around paying courtesy calls and, similarly, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa did the same when he came into office. President Masisi is doing the same, visiting his brothers to concretise regional relations so that leaders have interactions. So, I can confirm that he is paying a courtesy call tomorrow (today).

Masisi will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Honourable Vincent Seretse, and the Minister of Transport and Communications, Hon Onkokame Kitso Mokaila. He is also expected to visit Windhoek, Namibia today.