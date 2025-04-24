Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

Spread the love

Botswana President Duma Boko has condemned leaders who attempt to extend their presidential terms beyond the established limits, boldly stating that such leaders are failures. His remarks came during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Bonno Target 3 000 project in Gaborone on Wednesday, where he also launched a new initiative aimed at addressing the country’s housing needs.

The Bonno Target 3 000 project will begin with the construction of 3,000 housing units across selected urban and peri-urban areas, aimed at addressing the growing demand for affordable housing in the country. However, it was Boko’s strong stance on leadership tenure that dominated headlines after the ceremony.

Boko emphasised the importance of knowing when to step aside from power, stating unequivocally that any president who seeks to hold office for more than 10 years is fundamentally failing in their role.

“I will say to you today that any president of any country who wants to be president for more than 10 years, anybody who has that ambition, is instantly a failure,” Boko remarked. “You can’t want to do this job for more than 10 years. If you take the job seriously, you can’t do it for more than 10 years.”

Boko’s comments are a sharp critique of the numerous African leaders who have clung to power for decades, often facing widespread criticism for their inability to step down despite their extended tenures. He added that any attempt to extend a presidential term was a clear sign of failure and a lack of understanding of the job’s demands.

“And anybody who sticks with the presidency for more than 10 years, that’s a sure-fire indication that he has failed. He does not understand the job,” Boko said.

His remarks come amid growing concerns about the longevity of several African leaders. Presidents such as Paul Biya of Cameroon, who has led for over 50 years, Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea with 45 years in power, and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for nearly 40 years, continue to dominate the political landscape in their respective countries.

In Zimbabwe, the situation remains tense as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s loyalists push for a two-year extension to his current second term, which is scheduled to end in 2028. The proposal has sparked a divide within the ruling Zanu-PF party, with some figures such as war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza demanding Mnangagwa’s removal from office.

Geza recently called for a national shutdown to pressure Mnangagwa to step aside, although the call has failed to gain widespread support. The government has responded with a heavy security presence, warning against any acts of violence.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have also issued strong warnings against potential violence linked to the shutdown. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the law would be enforced rigorously against those attempting to disrupt public order.

“The ZRP and other security agencies are fully alert and will decisively deal with unruly elements who intend to disturb the existing peaceful environment,” Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens, including two Gweru councillors, are currently in remand prison on charges related to the March 31 protests organized by Geza. Despite the political turbulence, Boko’s message in Botswana serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership transition and accountability across the continent.

Source – newsday

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...