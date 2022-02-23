Botswana Police Kill 9 Armed Robbers After P1 Million CIT Heist

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) said 9 men of Botswana and South African origin were killed on Wednesday 23 February after an exchange of gunfire with police officers in Gaborone.

In a statement, BPS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube said the shootout followed a cash-in-transit van robbery at the Main Mall in Gaborone during which P1 million was stolen.

Read the statement: Nine men aged between 20 and 35 of Botswana and South African origin died in an exchange of fire with members of the Botswana Police Service this morning (23/02/2022) at Phase 2 location in Gaborone.

This follows an incident in which 11 armed men attacked and robbed Security Systems Cash-in-transit motor vehicle of over P986 000-00 at the Main Mall this morning.

The robbers fled the scene and were, later on, followed and confronted by the Police and an exchange of fire ensued resulting in fatal injuries to some of the robbers.

The Police have, in the process arrested a 30-year-old Motswana woman who was in the company of the robbers.

Assistant Commissioner Motube added that four pistols and an AK-47 Assault Rifle were found in the possession of the robbers whilst an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered.

