Botswana Opposition Protest At Zimbabwe Embassy Over Alleged Upcoming Elections Interference

GABORONE, Botswana — Hundreds of supporters of Botswana’s opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), gathered outside the Zimbabwean embassy in Gaborone today, protesting what they claim is Zimbabwe’s interference in Botswana’s internal election processes.

With the country’s general elections set for October 30, UDC members are demanding that Zimbabwe “stay out” of Botswana’s political affairs.

Led by UDC President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, the demonstrators voiced concerns about alleged external influence that they believe could sway the upcoming election. The protest was marked by speeches from prominent UDC leaders, with Dr. Phenyo Butale, a senior figure within the party, reading aloud a petition to embassy officials.

“The people of Botswana are capable of managing their own democratic processes,” Dr. Butale declared. “We urge our neighbours to respect Botswana’s sovereignty and allow our people to vote without external influence.”

The protest follows recent claims from within the UDC and other political circles in Botswana suggesting that Zimbabwean officials may be working behind the scenes to influence Botswana’s election outcomes. While no specific evidence has been publicly provided, the UDC has cited concerns that such actions could undermine the transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

Advocate Boko, who has been a vocal critic of what he perceives as external pressure, emphasized the importance of upholding Botswana’s independence. “Botswana has a proud history of peaceful democratic elections, and we will not tolerate any attempts to compromise this legacy,” Boko stated.

In response, a representative from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denying any involvement in Botswana’s electoral process. “Zimbabwe respects Botswana’s sovereignty and remains committed to non-interference in the internal matters of our neighbours,” the spokesperson said, adding that Zimbabwe views Botswana as a “valued partner” within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The spokesperson further called for calm, encouraging all political players in Botswana to work within their democratic institutions to address any issues.

The allegations have garnered attention from both regional and international observers, with several SADC leaders urging restraint from all sides. SADC officials have expressed readiness to send observers to Botswana’s elections, aiming to uphold fairness and transparency in a region known for stability and democratic governance.

Experts suggest that any substantiated interference claims could strain diplomatic relations between the two countries, affecting both political alliances and economic partnerships within the SADC bloc.

Within Botswana, the protest has ignited a broader conversation about electoral integrity. Many citizens, already deeply engaged in this election season, have expressed their support for a fair and transparent process free from outside influence. Local activists and political analysts have pointed out that the public demonstrations reveal a heightened sense of ownership among Batswana regarding their democratic rights.

As Botswana heads toward the October 30 polls, both Botswana and Zimbabwe are under scrutiny, with hopes that any remaining tensions will be resolved diplomatically. The UDC has pledged to continue its advocacy for a fair election while calling for vigilance among its supporters to safeguard Botswana’s democratic values.

