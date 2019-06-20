Botswana Army warns Ian Khama

The Commander of the Botswana Defence Forces Diratsagae Segokgo has warned the former President of Botswana Lt General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama to desist from using Defence Forces facilities because he is no longer a member of the armed forces.

In a letter addressed to Khama the Commander said:

Your Excellency it has come to our attention that you continue to use BDF obstacle cause at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks in Mogoditshane.

Sir in keeping with BDF policy to all retired embers of BDF and the general members of the public I write to inform you that this facility together with other facilities such as the firing ranges and animal park shall no longer be available to you except with express invitation from the BDF.

Read the full letter below: