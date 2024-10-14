Bookmakers give Trump 53.7% chance of winning US election

Spread the love

NEW YORK,— Bookmakers currently estimate the probability of US Republican Party candidate Donald Trump winning the upcoming presidential election at an average of 53.7%, according to the Election Betting Odds portal.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris, running as the Democratic candidate, is seen to have a 45.7% chance of victory.

Despite these odds, recent opinion polls suggest that Harris holds a slight edge over Trump. A survey conducted from October 4 to 8 by ABC in collaboration with Ipsos indicates that Harris is leading Trump by 2 percentage points.

The 2024 US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. Initially, the Democratic Party was set to be represented by current President Joe Biden. However, after a poor performance in the June debate against Trump, pressure mounted within the Democratic ranks for Biden to step aside. On July 21, Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race, endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee. Her candidacy was subsequently ratified by delegates during the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago.

As the election date draws near, both candidates face a tight race, with opinion polls and betting markets painting a picture of a highly competitive campaign.