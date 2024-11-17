Biden Approves Ukraine’s Use of U.S. Long-Range Missiles Against Russia

Spread the love

NEW YORK, – In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range ballistic missiles to target sites inside Russia, according to a report by The New York Times citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The decision marks a departure from previous U.S. policy and comes just two months before Biden is set to leave office. “This is a major change in U.S. policy,” the newspaper stated, noting that the move has sparked divisions among the president’s advisers.

Deployment of ATACMS Missiles

The long-range missiles in question, the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), are intended for operations targeting Russian and North Korean forces. According to The New York Times, Ukraine plans to deploy these weapons in Russia’s Kursk region to “help defend its forces.”

However, U.S. officials reportedly do not believe the use of these missiles will “fundamentally alter the course of the war.” Despite this, the report suggests that the missiles could potentially be used for strikes beyond Kursk, raising concerns about the escalation of hostilities.

Fears of Escalation

Some U.S. officials have expressed apprehension about the decision, fearing it could provoke retaliation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The risk of expanded conflict, particularly involving NATO member states, remains a pressing concern.

“Ukraine’s use of the missiles across the border could prompt President Vladimir Putin to retaliate with force against the United States and its coalition partners,” the report noted.

North Korea’s Alleged Involvement

The decision comes amid growing scrutiny of North Korea’s reported support for Russia in the conflict. Earlier, satellite images released by South Korea allegedly revealed the presence of North Korean personnel in Russia.

In response, President Vladimir Putin dismissed the images but acknowledged the “seriousness” of the accusations. He noted that NATO troops have long been directly involved in supporting Ukraine, framing the allegations as part of broader geopolitical tensions.

Putin also highlighted a clause in the Russia-North Korea strategic partnership treaty that includes provisions for joint defence, potentially signalling increased military coordination between the two nations.

Biden’s decision to authorize Ukraine’s use of long-range U.S.-made missiles, including ATACMS, marks an escalation in the war with Russia. These missiles, capable of striking up to 190 miles, allow Ukraine to target key Russian infrastructure and supply lines.

Putin: “It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia… We will make the appropriate decisions based on the threats that we will face.”

This move raises global security concerns, intensifying fears of a direct NATO-Russia confrontation. While supporters argue these weapons strengthen Ukraine’s defence, critics worry about provoking dangerous retaliation, further complicating peace prospects and escalating international tensions.

Impact and Implications

President Biden’s authorisation is likely to have significant geopolitical ramifications:

Ukraine’s Strategic Advantage: The use of ATACMS missiles provides Ukraine with enhanced striking capabilities, enabling it to target critical infrastructure and military assets deep within Russian territory.

The use of ATACMS missiles provides Ukraine with enhanced striking capabilities, enabling it to target critical infrastructure and military assets deep within Russian territory. Risk of Broader Conflict: The decision risks escalating the conflict, with the potential for direct confrontations between NATO allies and Russia.

The decision risks escalating the conflict, with the potential for direct confrontations between NATO allies and Russia. North Korea-Russia Cooperation: The strengthening of military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang could further complicate the dynamics of the conflict, potentially drawing in new actors.

As Biden prepares to leave office, his decision to allow the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles represents a bold but contentious move that could redefine the trajectory of the Russia-Ukraine war. With fears of escalation mounting, the international community will be watching closely to see how this decision impacts both the battlefield and global diplomatic relations.

