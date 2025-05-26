Spread the love

BERLIN,- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Germany will no longer limit the range of weapons Berlin and its allies supply to Kiev.

“There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine – not from the British, not from the French, not from us. And none from the Americans either,” he said during a discussion at a forum organized by the WDR broadcaster.

“That means that now Ukraine can defend itself by, say, attacking military targets in Russia,” Merz stressed. “It was previously unable to do so, except in rare circumstances. Now it can.”

According to Merz, Germany insists that Kiev target only military facilities.

Earlier, the German government decided not to make public its plans concerning weapons supplies to Ukraine after three years of transparency on this matter. This decision, according to Berlin, is geared to create what it calls “strategic ambiguity” to hide its actions from the opposing side. Notably, Merz said in mid-May that Germany was not planning to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine although previously he had repeatedly called for this.

