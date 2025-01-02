At least ten dead as vehicle plows into crowd in New Orleans

Spread the love

NEW YORK At least ten people were killed and 30 suffered injuries after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in the US city of New Orleans, the local authorities said.

Those injured have been taken to the hospital.

ABC News reported earlier that a driver had deliberately rammed his vehicle into New Year’s revelers.

Later the local law enforcement chief, Anne Kirkpatrick said in a televised news conference that two police officers suffered gunshot wounds in a fire exchange with a criminal who staged a hit-and-run attack on pedestrians.

Kirkpatrick indicated that the injured policemen had been taken to hospital. Both are in stable condition.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies confirmed that on New Year’s Eve an unknown person steered a car into a crowd in New Orleans. According to the latest reports, at least 10 were killed and 30 others injured. The perpetrator escaped from the scene.

