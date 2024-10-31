At least 10 people are killed by police in Mozambique post-election protests, medical groups say

Spread the love

MAPUTO, Mozambique — At least 10 people have been fatally shot by police, and dozens more injured, as authorities responded to protests following Mozambique’s recent presidential election. Two medical organizations reported the casualties amid mounting unrest over a vote that opposition parties have labelled fraudulent, a sentiment echoed by international observers. The country now faces the possibility of further protests, set to begin Thursday.

The election, held on October 9, declared Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party as the winner on October 24. Chapo is poised to succeed outgoing President Filipe Nyusi, maintaining Frelimo’s nearly five-decade grip on power since Mozambique’s independence from Portugal in 1975. However, the victory has sparked outrage from opposition leaders and international observers, with accusations of vote rigging and intimidation. The European Union’s observer mission later reported irregularities in vote counting, including altered results.

Tensions flared in the weeks leading up to the election and only intensified after October 18, when two senior opposition officials were killed in a drive-by shooting in Maputo. The victims, including a lawyer and adviser to Venancio Mondlane, the main opposition candidate, were ambushed by unknown gunmen who fired 25 rounds into their car. The killings have fueled speculation of political motives, as both men were close to Mondlane, who placed second in the election.

On Wednesday, the Medical Association of Mozambique and the Mozambique Order of Doctors issued a joint statement confirming that 10 people had died from gunshot wounds and 63 others had sustained injuries from police gunfire between October 18 and October 26. Gilberto Manhiça, head of the Order of Doctors, told local media that in many instances, “the intention of the police was to shoot to kill.”

Human Rights Watch, in a separate report, placed the death toll at 11, with over 50 people suffering serious injuries. The organization called for a full investigation into what it described as the “apparently excessive use of force” by security forces. Amnesty International also condemned the police for allegedly opening fire on a peaceful opposition rally in Nampula on October 16, injuring at least one person, and “repeatedly attacking” protesters during post-election demonstrations.

Throughout the protests, demonstrators have blocked roads and burned tyres in cities across Mozambique. Authorities have characterized parts of the unrest as violent and argued that police intervention was necessary. According to police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane, the situation was “relatively calm and controlled,” as he told state-run Radio Mozambique.

In response to the turmoil, opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has called for a week of new protests starting Thursday. The ongoing crisis has drawn international attention, underscoring the challenges Mozambique faces in fostering democratic processes and stability amidst accusations of electoral corruption and political violence.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...