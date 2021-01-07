Apple’s Tim Cook leads business leaders condemning foiled US coup

U.S. Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday, after rioters invaded the Capitol in a stunning bid to keep Donald Trump in the White House.

Chief executives including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink called for the violence to cease and urged America to preserve its democracy. Here’s a look at some of the reaction from titans of industry:

Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration. It’s especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 7, 2021

Our leaders must call for peace and unity now. There is no room for violence in our democracy. May the One who brings peace bring peace to our country. ❤️🇺🇸 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) January 6, 2021

Well said. This is a day to speak up for our Constitution and its values. We are proud to be a member of the @BizRoundtable. https://t.co/SmJ8Fsxvui — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) January 6, 2021