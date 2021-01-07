News Ticker

Apple’s Tim Cook leads business leaders condemning foiled US coup

January 7, 2021 Staff Reporter World News 0

Tim Cook

U.S. Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday, after rioters invaded the Capitol in a stunning bid to keep Donald Trump in the White House.

Chief executives including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink called for the violence to cease and urged America to preserve its democracy. Here’s a look at some of the reaction from titans of industry:



Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!