Angola urges South Africa to find a solution to Mozambique crisis

The president of Angola urged South Africa in Pretoria on Thursday to find a regional solution to the “worrying” crisis of instability affecting Mozambique.

“I would like to convey to you the interest of the Republic of Angola and my personal interest in developing lines of communication and permanent consultation with South Africa to define common positions and strategies for finding solutions to the various crises that arise in our region, such as the worrying instability currently occurring in Mozambique due to the non-acceptance by one party of the results of the last general elections held in that country,” João Lourenço said.

The Angolan head of state, who was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at the end of a meeting with his host, Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of his first state visit to South Africa, added that “I would therefore like to appeal to the parties involved in this post-election dispute to find the best ways of resolving it through dialogue”.

In his speech, the Angolan president said his visit to South Africa was a “relevant moment in (…) relations at a time when there is an increasing need” for more frequent meetings “to discuss fundamental issues related to peace and security, development and the well-being of the citizens of (…) the two countries in the southern region of Africa and the African continent in general”.

Regarding cooperation with Pretoria, which dates back to 1998, João Lourenço stressed that “although a considerable number of legal instruments have been signed”, he considered it “important to promote, and in the shortest possible time, a review and technical evaluation of all the agreements signed, to make them functional, more efficient and fundamental for strengthening cooperation”.

In this regard, he highlighted immigration, mineral resources, oil and gas, health, culture, education and higher education, which can strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

“South African investment in Angola has been growing satisfactorily with the entry into the Angolan market of large companies from your country that bring added value to important sectors of the Angolan national economy, such as the financial, telecommunications, transport, logistics and supply sectors, a fact that deserves all our appreciation,” said João Lourenço.

The Angolan head of state was greeted with a 21-gun salute this morning on arrival at the Union Buildings, the South African presidency and government seat in Pretoria.

After the meeting at the Presidential Palace, the two heads of state opened a Business Forum in the South African capital.

João Lourenço is visiting Pretoria at the invitation of his counterpart, Cyril Ramapahosa, to “solidify relations between the two countries”, the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa announced.

Source: Lusa

