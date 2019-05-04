ANC offers condolences to Julius Malema on death of his grandmother

Johannesburg – The African National Congress on Saturday offered its condolences to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on the death of his grandmother.

The ANC had learnt with sadness about the death of Koko Sarah Malema, the party said in a statement.

“The ANC joins many South Africans in conveying our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Malema family and the EFF. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during their moment of grief. It s unfortunate that this loss takes place while Mr Malema was intensely involved in leading his party in the election campaign. We wish him strength during this difficult and painful time.

“The family must take solace from the knowledge that God is closer to those whose hearts are broken. Koko Sarah Malema’s life must be celebrated. She was a pillar of strength for her family. May the soul of Koko Sarah Malema rest in eternal peace,” the ANC said.

In a statement earlier, the EFF said Koko Sarah had died at her home in Seshego, Polokwane in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

African News Agency (ANA)