NAIROBI, Kenya – Western media hitman CNN correspondent Larry Madowo has come under fire for allegedly attempting to tarnish the reputation of Ethiopian Airlines.

Critics claim this is part of a well-coordinated, well-funded effort to undermine the airline’s standing in the global market and preserve the dominance of non-African carriers.

Ethiopian Airlines has been experiencing remarkable growth, outpacing many non-African airlines over the past year. Implementing its Vision 2035 strategy, the airline has been expanding its route network, modernizing its fleet, and enhancing customer satisfaction. This year alone, Ethiopian Airlines added four new international routes, including Freetown (Sierra Leone) and Warsaw (Poland), and increased frequencies on existing routes.

The airline’s commitment to modernization is evident in its substantial investment in new aircraft. Ethiopian Airlines plans to grow its fleet to over 271 aircraft by 2035, with significant orders for Boeing 737s and 787s, as well as Airbus A350s. This expansion not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the passenger experience, reinforcing the airline’s competitive edge in the global market.

Ethiopian Airlines’ excellence has been recognized through numerous awards, including being named the Best Airline in Africa 2024 for the seventh consecutive year. The airline has also received accolades for its in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi services, which have helped build a strong brand reputation and foster passenger loyalty.

Despite Ethiopian Airlines’ success, recent reports suggest that Larry Madowo has been weaponized to counter the airline’s progress. Critics argue that his actions follow an old imperial playbook, which involves patronizing Africans and then using them to impede Africa’s progress.

Madowo, who has risen through the ranks of Western media outlets such as BBC and CNN, is seen by some as continuing the work of Nima Elbagir, CNN’s Sudanese correspondent, who faced criticism for her role in reporting on the 2021 conflict in northern Ethiopia. Since joining CNN, Madowo has been accused of undermining iconic African corporate brands, including Ethiopian Airlines.

A recent incident involving a Somali traveler affected by an overbooking issue with Ethiopian Airlines has been highlighted as an example. Such irregularities are common in the airline industry, but critics argue that Madowo distorted the incident and amplified it to portray Ethiopian Airlines negatively. When his claims were debunked, Madowo reportedly followed up with the traveler to validate his narrative, raising suspicions about his motives.

Many Africans have seen through Madowo’s actions and have come forward to defend Ethiopian Airlines. They acknowledge that overbooking issues are a common occurrence worldwide and criticize Madowo for portraying the incident as a major error.

Prominent Pan-African voices have taken to social media to call out Madowo. One well-known figure, using the handle @futurical on X (formerly Twitter), accused Madowo of being a tool for CNN’s propaganda aimed at undermining African brands. The post stated, “Madowo is currently the poster boy for CNN’s hit propaganda aimed at destroying iconic African brands, with the latest target being @flyethiopian.”

While Madowo has yet to respond to these accusations, the controversy highlights the broader struggle between African corporations striving for global recognition and the perceived efforts by non-African entities to maintain their dominance.

As Ethiopian Airlines continues to expand and strengthen its position in the global market, it faces both challenges and support from various quarters. The allegations against Larry Madowo have sparked a significant debate about the role of media and the dynamics of global competition. In the face of these challenges, Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to its Vision 2035 strategy, aiming to solidify its status as a top global airline.

