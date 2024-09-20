Aliko Dangote Highlights Africa’s Potential at African Renaissance Retreat

Spread the love

At the African Renaissance Retreat held in Kigali, Rwanda, Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, highlighted Africa’s vast potential despite its challenges.

Addressing a gathering of influential leaders and entrepreneurs, Dangote, Africa’s richest man, stressed that the continent’s youthful population and abundant natural resources offer unparalleled opportunities for growth and global influence.

Speaking on Africa’s wealth, Dangote noted that the continent is home to approximately 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, including the largest deposits of gold, cobalt, uranium, platinum, and diamonds. Additionally, Africa holds 65% of the world’s arable land and 10% of its renewable freshwater resources, making it a key player in global economic prosperity. “These assets are critical for driving not just Africa’s growth but that of the world,” Dangote remarked.

The retreat, initiated by Dangote, aimed to unite African business leaders and policymakers to tackle the continent’s challenges and promote Africa as a prime destination for investment. Dangote reflected on the success of his own business, which operates in 14 African countries, despite obstacles like inconsistent government policies, infrastructure deficits, and economic instability.

“The good news is that despite these challenges, we have succeeded in building a pan-African Group that employs over 50,000 people and is on track to generate over $30 billion in revenue by the end of 2025,” Dangote said, referencing the diverse sectors his company operates in, such as cement, fertilisers, petrochemicals, and sugar.

The retreat also served as a platform to address issues like conflicts, energy and food security, supply chain disruptions, debt crises, and development funding. Dangote stressed the importance of dialogue in shaping Africa’s future narrative and driving transformative change.

“We are here not just as leaders, but as visionaries and catalysts for transforming our societies. It is our collective responsibility to take action. Nobody will do it for us, but us,” he urged the participants.

The event saw contributions from prominent African figures, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn.

The retreat concluded with key resolutions, including initiatives to enhance the free movement of people across Africa, reduce logistics costs, and expand internet access—steps seen as critical to unlocking the continent’s economic potential.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...