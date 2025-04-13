Afrikaners Are African,’ Says Zanu-PF

Spread the love

HARARE – In a statement that has stirred regional controversy in South Africa and signalled a notable shift in political tone, Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF has declared that “Afrikaners are African”, adding that they have a responsibility to invest in and bring capital to the continent.

The remarks, made during a meeting at State House attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, party spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa, and a delegation of Afrikaner businesspeople from South Africa, come amid the Zimbabwean government’s efforts to compensate white farmers whose land was seized during the country’s controversial land reform programme in the early 2000s.

A Surprising Turn in Rhetoric

Zimbabwe has begun disbursing an initial compensation amount of US$3 million (R58 million) to some of the dispossessed white farmers — part of a broader plan to rebuild investor confidence and re-engage with both domestic and international stakeholders.

Speaking after the high-profile meeting, Zanu-PF officials underscored the importance of rebuilding pan-African business networks, describing Afrikaners as part of the “fabric of the African continent” who should play a constructive economic role.

“They are African. They live here. They built their lives and businesses here, and they must be part of Africa’s future,” said Mutsvangwa. “Afrikaners, like all Africans, have a duty to reinvest in the continent and contribute to its growth.”

Mnangagwa’s Economic Diplomacy

President Mnangagwa, flanked by senior government officials and the visiting delegation, reiterated Zimbabwe’s commitment to reconciliation and economic revitalisation through inclusive policies.

“We are now focusing on rebuilding,” Mnangagwa said. “That requires acknowledging past challenges while working together to forge a united future. Capital knows no race, and we are calling on all who identify with this continent to invest in it.”

The president’s comments come as Zimbabwe seeks to stabilise its economy through the recently introduced structured currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), and amid efforts to attract foreign direct investment, particularly in agriculture, mining, and infrastructure.

Afrikaner Delegation Welcomes Outreach

The South African Afrikaner delegation, led by business leaders from sectors such as agriculture and energy, welcomed the engagement, calling it “a new chapter in regional cooperation.”

One of the delegates said: “We appreciate the gesture and the recognition. We believe Africa’s future is collaborative, and we are ready to invest where there is goodwill and policy clarity.”

Critics Raise Eyebrows

However, the outreach has drawn mixed reactions across Zimbabwe and the region. Some observers see it as an opportunistic ploy by Zanu-PF to secure investment amid growing economic pressures, while others view it as a pragmatic shift in policy direction.

Political analyst Alex Rungunda said: “It’s a significant rhetorical departure for Zanu-PF, which has traditionally adopted a confrontational stance on land and race. But it may also be a sign of desperation — the government urgently needs capital and goodwill.”

Meanwhile, some war veterans and radical land reform backers have expressed concern over what they perceive as a softening stance on historical injustices. The government has so far insisted that the land reform programme remains irreversible, but that compensation is necessary for stability and international credibility.

A New Economic Frontier?

As Zimbabwe charts a new economic course, the inclusion of Afrikaner capital and reconciliation with former white farmers could reshape the post-land reform landscape. Whether this signals a lasting policy shift or a temporary political manoeuvre remains to be seen.

For now, Zanu-PF’s message is clear: Afrikaners are African — and Africa’s future, they argue, must be built by all its people.

