African leaders urged to address Sudan conflict, not Ukraine

Cape Town – African leaders should formulate an effective peace plan that could bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Sudan. In a statement released last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would lead a team of six heads of state that will travel to Moscow and Kyiv to bring their leaders to the negotiating table.

It is hoped that the African-led peace mission will go a long way toward ending the Ukraine/Russian war that has claimed the lives of many innocent people. Ramaphosa said both President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine welcomed the initiative – which includes Egypt, Zambia, Senegal, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. Ramaphosa’s announcement makes South Africa the latest in a string of outsiders aiming to step in as a mediator. However, it is important to note that not everyone is excited about the African leaders’ mediation efforts.

Some observers have pointed out that Africa has its own problems that its leaders should be focusing on. Others have argued that, apart from other conflicts taking place on African soil, the Sudan war deserves urgent attention from African leaders. They believe that sorting out the many problems facing the continent should be their immediate priority. Such views have merit and cannot be dismissed. After all, charity begins at home. However, the Ukraine war has had a direct impact on several African countries in a number of ways.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the Ukraine war has been devastating for African households. The war has raised food and fuel prices, disrupted the trade of goods and services, tightened the fiscal space, constrained green transitions and reduced the flow of development finance to the continent. Africa cannot afford to ignore this war due to its direct and indirect impact on its citizens. The truth is, it is in Africa’s interest to see an end to this conflict.

Working for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine/Russian conflict does not mean turning a blind eye to the devastation taking place in Sudan or any other part of Africa. The AU should therefore draw up a peace plan that will put an end to this conflict. This includes the deployment of peacekeeping forces and bringing the warring factions to the negotiating table.

Cape Times

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...