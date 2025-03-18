A Rabid Boer Rebel Group Notifies South African Government Plans for Western Cape Secession in the US

Spread the love

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) has formally notified the South African government of its plans to send a delegation to the United States to lobby for international support for Western Cape secession.

In an official letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, the CIAG outlined its objectives for the US visit, which include diplomatic engagements and fundraising efforts to advance its campaign for Cape Independence.

“The delegation is expected to leave in early April, and we anticipate a very positive reception. Cape Independence aligns strongly with the foreign policy aims of the current US administration, and several comments have revealed that it is already on the US’s radar,” the CIAG stated.

The pro-secession group argues that its lobbying efforts are constitutionally protected and are aimed at strengthening rather than undermining democracy in South Africa. As part of its strategy, the CIAG is pushing for the Western Cape government to hold a referendum on independence. Should Premier Winde continue to refuse, the group has indicated plans to conduct a private referendum to gauge public sentiment on the matter.

The CIAG maintains that its actions are legal, peaceful, and democratic. However, to preempt any legal challenges, it has given the President, the Minister, and the Premier seven days to raise any objections if they believe the delegation’s activities violate South African law.

While the South African government has consistently dismissed the idea of Western Cape secession as unconstitutional, the CIAG remains determined to press ahead with its efforts. The upcoming US visit marks a significant escalation in the group’s push to secure international backing for its cause.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...