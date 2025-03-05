80% of alcoholic drinks sold in Mozambique are not what they appear to be

Spread the love

Mozambique’s National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) says that around 80 percent of the popular brands of alcoholic drinks circulating in the country are counterfeit and sold at significantly lower prices than the original drinks.

This illegal business is fuelled by networks of corruption that start at the borders and extend to the urban markets, under the eye of various authorities responsible for inspection.

In order to change the scenario, the National Association of Producers and Importers of Alcoholic Beverages has called for awareness campaigns, strengthened legislation and training for inspectors and technicians in order to monitor popular brands of alcoholic drinks.

In an interview with the Mozambique Information Agency, AIM, INAE director, Ana Rita Freitas, said that the institution faces limitations in combating the problem, since it is currently limited to seizing drinks that do not bear the obligatory customs seal and reporting the problem to the Tax Authority (AT).

“With all due respect, there are a lot of crooks in this area. I began to notice that my team was favouring this inspection because they were making money. The seized alcoholic drinks that were stolen and sold on.

“Even when the merchandise was handed over to the AT, it was not properly accounted for, fuelling the market for counterfeit products”, she admitted.

Freitas believes that the labeling of drinks should be transferred from the AT to INAE in order to establish “institutional clarity in the fight against smuggling.”

Freitas went on to say; “Unfortunately, INAE can’t prove whether a gin or whisky is counterfeit or not. INAE has neither the training nor the equipment to carry out laboratory tests. There is a need to establish collaboration with partners who can provide experts on the matter.

“Due to the failure to take these precautions, the market is saturated with drinks of dubious quality, offered at extremely low prices”. – IOL

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...