220 MPs call for British Prime Minister to recognise Palestinian state

LONDON – Over a third of Members of Parliament have signed a cross-party letter urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to formally recognise a Palestinian state — a move supporters say would send a “powerful” diplomatic message and serve as a step towards a two-state solution, according to the BBC.

The letter, backed by more than 220 MPs from nine different political parties, includes over 130 Labour members, among them senior figures such as former minister Liam Byrne and International Development Committee chair Sarah Champion. Prominent MPs from the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and the Conservatives — including former minister Kit Malthouse and Parliament’s longest-serving MP Sir Edward Leigh — also signed the appeal.

The initiative follows France’s recent commitment to recognise Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September. French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly coordinating with Germany and other European allies to rally wider support, putting increasing pressure on the UK to follow suit.

According to the BBC, the MPs’ letter argues that while recognition alone will not resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a UK declaration would hold symbolic and historical weight. “British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given our historic role in the region,” it reads.

Labour MP Sarah Champion, who organised the letter, said: “Recognition would send a powerful symbolic message that we support the rights of the Palestinian people – that they are not alone – and they need to maintain hope that there is a route to lasting peace and security for both Israeli and Palestinian people.”

In response to the growing calls, Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his position that recognition must be part of a broader diplomatic framework. In a statement following a call with President Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, the Prime Minister said:

“Alongside our closest allies, I am working on a pathway to peace in the region, focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those suffering in this war.

Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps – I am unequivocal about that. But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.”

Sir Keir also confirmed that the UK would participate in air-dropping humanitarian aid to Gaza after Israel approved the plan. “We are already working urgently with the Jordanian authorities to get British aid on to planes and into Gaza,” he said in a video statement.

A joint statement issued by the leaders of the UK, France and Germany did not explicitly reference Palestinian statehood but called for “further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political process that leads to lasting security and peace.” The statement was also critical of Israel’s blockade of aid, urging the immediate lifting of restrictions.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The BBC reports that the UN human rights office says over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access food aid in recent weeks. Aid agencies have warned of widespread famine and extreme malnutrition, with one in five children in Gaza City now considered malnourished.

While most countries — around 139 — already recognise Palestinian statehood, key Western allies such as the US and many EU members have held back, arguing recognition should come as part of a negotiated peace settlement. However, Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised Palestine last year, citing the urgent need to accelerate diplomatic progress.

Critics of the UK recognition plan warn that it could be largely symbolic unless there is clarity over governance and the territorial scope of a future Palestinian state. Nonetheless, supporters view the move as a necessary step in affirming the rights of Palestinians and advancing a viable political solution.

The latest developments revive momentum from 2014, when the House of Commons overwhelmingly backed a non-binding motion calling for Palestinian recognition. The growing parliamentary pressure now places Sir Keir Starmer in a delicate diplomatic position as he balances domestic support, international alliances, and relations with Washington.

Like this: Like Loading...