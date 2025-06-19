11 cars stolen in single day as police warn motorists to stay vigilant

Spread the love

HARARE – At least 11 vehicles were stolen in Zimbabwe in a single day, prompting police to issue a warning to motorists over the growing trend of vehicle thefts, some involving cars left unlocked or with keys still in the ignition.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement on Monday that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was deeply concerned about the spike in motor vehicle thefts countrywide, particularly from residential areas, overnight parking spots, and when motorists offer lifts to strangers.

On 11 June 2025, police recorded a spike in thefts, including five separate incidents in Harare and Mashonaland West involving six vehicles.

In Avonlea, Harare, thieves broke into a company premises and stole two vehicles — a Toyota Hilux and a Mazda BT50 — along with generators, cement, refrigerators, solar batteries, money-counting machines and a digital camera. The Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned in Majuru Village, Kutama.

On the same day in Mutorashanga, a complainant left his Honda Fit parked behind a shop with the keys still inside. By midnight, the car was gone.

In Karoi, a 29-year-old man lost his Toyota Fun Cargo after allowing a man identified only as Moses Kachasu to sleep inside the vehicle overnight. Though the owner kept the keys in his room, the suspect somehow started the car and drove off, “apparently using unknown means to start and drive the vehicle away,” said Nyathi.

Meanwhile in Ruwa’s Fairview Park, a 45-year-old man parked his Nissan Caravan NV350, locked it, and went to bed — only for burglars to break into the house, steal household items and the car keys, and drive away with the vehicle.

Another Honda Fit was stolen in central Harare after being left unlocked at the corner of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel Avenue while the owner attended to other business.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to remain vigilant, avoid leaving keys in unattended vehicles, and ensure vehicles are properly secured at all times — whether at home or in public parking areas.

Vehicle theft surge

“It is the responsibility of drivers and vehicle owners to assist in the maintenance of law and order, especially in securing vehicles at home, parking areas in Central Business District and other places,” said Nyathi.