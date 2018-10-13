10 men Warriors stun DRC in Kinshasa

Ten-man Zimbabwe took firm control of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group G with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Saturday evening.

The hosts dominated proceedings from start to finish, but the Warriors took their opportunities and defended with great determination throughout, to ultimately claim all three points and duly remain unbeaten after three rounds of fixtures.

Ronald Pfumbidzai opened the scoring for the visitors with their first shot on target in the 21st minute of the game. The Leopards failed to clear their lines from a free-kick and the Bloemfontein Celtic fullback was quickest to react, firing home to silence the home crowd.

Anthony Mossi had to be on his toes to deny Zimbabwe a second in the 33rd minute. The shot-stopper got down well to keep out Khama Billiat’s free-kick from doubling the Warriors lead.

The DR Congo finally conjured a chance two minutes later and having been played through on goal by Gael Kakuta, Cedric Bakambu should’ve scored. The former Villarreal forward, though, fired wide with the goal at his mercy as Zimbabwe took a narrow lead into the break.

Musona duly doubled the Warriors lead in the 69th minute before receiving his marching orders. The Zimbabwe captain sent for an early shower following a cynical challenge which resulted in a second yellow card.

Bakambu squandered another glorious chance in the 83rd minute, before Yannick Bolasie finally found the back of the net.

The wing-wizard’s header in added time, though, proved a mere consolation as Zimbabwe walked away with all three points on their travels.