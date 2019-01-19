Mnangagwa visits ASAN service center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan – President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has visited ASAN service center No 5 of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The president was broadly informed about the creation of ASAN Service centers, their goals, types of services rendering there and activity areas. The establishment of ASAN Service Centers contributed to improving the effectiveness of public administration through increasing transparency and applying innovations.

ASAN service aims to ensure the realization of the services to be rendered by the state entities in a uniformed and coordinated manner. ASAN service centers are designed to form up a new approach towards ensuring the citizens’ satisfaction in functioning of the state servants in relation to the population and to enrich the quality of relations between state servants and citizens.

The functioning of the ASAN Service centers is based on the principles of operativeness, transparency, ethical behavior, responsibility and comfort. At ASAN Centers, citizens are presented all types of electronic services. Moreover, ABAD legal entity was established to support family businesses such as decorative-applied folk arts and agriculture.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was informed that ASAN Service received the United Nations Public Service Award 2015.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was deeply impressed by the activities of the ASAN Service center and wished its staff success.