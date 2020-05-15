Missing MDC Alliance MP, activists found injured outside Harare

MDC Alliance legislator for Harare West, Joanna Mamombe and two party youth activists – Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova – reported missing from Wednesday, have been found with injuries from beatings by suspected state security agents.

According to reports, the three were found dumped by the roadside at the Shamva-Bindura turn-off outside Harare.

They are said to be currently receiving medical assistance at a private health facility in the capital city.

The three went missing Wednesday following their reported arrests by police in Harare, moments after they led an anti-government protest in Warren Park high density suburb some five kilometres outside the city centre.

Police denied they were holding the activists, raising fears of abductions by the country’s notorious secret service.

Their disappearance was met with demands for their release by Zimbabwean NGOs and the diplomatic community.

Posting on twitter Thursday, the Embassy of Canada in Zimbabwe expressed concern over the developments and called on authorities to take the appropriate action.

“We are worried about the safety of the three female MDC officials who were reported missing last night. We call on authorities to investigate and to assist their lawyers and families locate them,” the embassy said.

The European Union delegation in Zimbabwe expressed similar concerns.

“We are concerned that three female MDC officials remain missing after they were reportedly arrested in Harare yesterday. We urge authorities to swiftly and in line with constitutional and legal obligations assist lawyers and relatives to establish their whereabouts and well-being,” the delegation said.

The UK Embassy also posted on twitter urging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to locate the opposition activists and for the security services to act in line with the national Constitution.

“Concerned to hear lawyers still not told of whereabouts of female MDC officials reportedly arrested in Harare,” said the embassy.

The disappearance of the three and their eventual dumping along the road is consistent with that of firebrand former doctors association leader Peter Magombeyi who went missing for days last September only to emerge dumped by the roadside few kilometres outside Harare.

Magombeyi also claimed torture in the hands of his captors.