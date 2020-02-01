Marry Chiwenga denied dail on assault charge

MARRY Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has been denied bail after appearing in court this Saturday facing fresh charges of assault.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have assaulted the family housemaid on Tuesday at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of children.

The complainant, Delight Munyoro, is alleged to have been struck on the cheek and she sustained a cut on her lips and shaking teeth.

Munyoro, aged 36, had gone to the school to pick up the children but clashed with Mubaiwa at the school.

The State successfully submitted before the court that Mubaiwa should be denied bail since she committed the offence while on bail on another case that involves the use of violence