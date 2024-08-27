Zuckerberg Admits Regret Over Compliance with Biden’s Censorship Demands, Halts Funding for Democrats

Spread the love

THE CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, has expressed deep regret for bowing to pressure from the Biden Administration to censor COVID-19 content in 2021.

In a revealing letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg admitted that Meta should have been more vocal in resisting government-led censorship efforts.

According to Zuckerberg, the White House repeatedly urged Meta to remove COVID-related content, including humour and satire, which led to significant internal frustration within the company.

He now views this government pressure as “wrong” and has pledged to oppose similar attempts in the future.

In a surprising political move, Zuckerberg also announced that he would not contribute to Democratic candidates in the upcoming election cycle, signalling a significant shift in his political stance.

