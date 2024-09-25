Zim’s Mobile Services Now Reach 89% of Population as Subscriptions Hit 14.83 Million

Spread the love

HARARE — Mobile service coverage in Zimbabwe now extends to nearly 89% of the population, with mobile subscriptions rising to 14.83 million by mid-2024, according to the latest Postal and Telecommunications Sector Performance Report.

The report, which was adopted by Cabinet on Tuesday, revealed a slight increase from the 14.74 million subscribers recorded in the first quarter of the year. It also highlighted a 12.5% surge in data and internet traffic, reflecting the growing reliance on mobile data for online activities.

Presenting the report, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera noted continued investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure, including the deployment of 272 Long Term Evolution (LTE) base stations across the country. Econet added 31 new stations, while NetOne upgraded older 2G stations to 4G technology.

“Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) are developing at a rapid pace worldwide, and Zimbabwe must be proactive in leveraging these technologies for growth,” Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

Muswere emphasized the importance of building transparent and responsible ICT systems aligned with Zimbabwe’s national vision and strategic goals. He pointed to key findings from the report, including the steady growth in mobile subscriptions and fixed-line telephony, which maintained a tele-density of 1.90%.

“Of particular note is the 12.5% increase in data and internet traffic on mobile devices, indicating that more online activities are being driven by mobile data,” Muswere said.

The shift from voice-centric services to data-centric usage has been a major driver of increased investment in broadband infrastructure, as mobile operators respond to rising demand for faster and more reliable internet services.

