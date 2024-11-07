Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister Requires WhatsApp Group Admins to Register and Obtain Licenses

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister has announced that all WhatsApp group administrators will now need to register with the Post and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and obtain a license to operate their groups.

The new requirement, intended to align with the country’s Data Protection Act, mandates a minimum fee of $50 for each license.

In addition to registration, group admins will also need to appoint a government-certified Data Protection Officer (DPO) who has undergone specific training. The Data Protection Act, overseen by POTRAZ, defines personal information as any data that can directly or indirectly identify an individual. Since WhatsApp group admins have access to members’ phone numbers, the government asserts that these groups fall under data protection regulations.

This announcement has sparked immediate concern, as many Zimbabweans rely on WhatsApp groups for business marketing and customer communication. By criminalising unlicensed groups, the regulation could impact small businesses and informal vendors who depend on these platforms for their livelihoods.

Critics argue that the new licensing requirements may be difficult to implement and enforce, particularly given the widespread use of WhatsApp for both personal and commercial purposes in Zimbabwe. However, government officials maintain that the measure is a necessary step in protecting personal data in an increasingly digital economy.

Source: TechZim

