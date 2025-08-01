Zimbabweans Celebrate Access to Free Starlink Kits Under New 12-Month Residential Plan

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have become the first African countries to benefit from Starlink’s latest offering: a 12-month Residential Service Plan that provides new users with a free Starlink Kit upon committing to a full year of service.

The announcement, made on 29 July, sparked widespread excitement across Zimbabwean social media, with many celebrating the opportunity to access high-speed internet without paying upfront hardware costs.

One user on X (formerly Twitter), @WillarShoko, wrote:

“Siyabonga Elon. Thank you @Starlink. Zimbabwe and the DRC become the first African countries to get the 12-Month Residential Service Option. Chakanaka chakanaka.”

The move is seen as a significant step toward improving broadband access in underserved regions, especially in countries where traditional internet infrastructure is either lacking or unaffordable.

What the Plan Offers

The 12-Month Residential Service Option, previously referred to as the “12-month commitment plan,” allows new residential customers to receive a Starlink Kit — which includes a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, cables, and a base mount — entirely free of charge, provided they commit to maintaining the service for at least 12 months.

The Starlink Kit typically retails for approximately US$389 in Zimbabwe, making this a substantial saving for households and small businesses eager to connect.

According to Starlink’s official website:

“In select areas, new Starlink customers can receive a Starlink Kit at no cost when they commit to a 12-month Residential service.”

Once the kit is installed and the trial period ends, the 12-month commitment begins. Cancelling early or failing to comply with the terms can trigger financial penalties.

Penalties and Terms: What to Know Before Signing Up

Users who cancel the service early, relocate, transfer the kit, or miss a payment during the 12-month period will incur a Change Fee of US$290, which is prorated each month.

For example:

Cancelling after 6 months would result in a US$145 penalty.

The Change Fee is reduced by 1/12 of the total each month during the commitment.

If users cancel within the initial 30-day trial, the kit must be returned to avoid charges. Starlink reserves the right to pursue unpaid fees through debt collection or credit reporting systems, depending on local regulations.

Key Terms:

Offer available only to new residential customers or existing customers opening a new service line.

Available in Zimbabwe and the DRC in Africa, and in selected areas of over 30 other countries including Germany, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Japan, and Italy.

Not available for reactivations of cancelled services.

The kit remains property of Starlink unless the full 12-month term is completed or the applicable fee is paid.

Why It Matters for Zimbabwe and Africa

In countries like Zimbabwe, where high equipment costs and limited broadband infrastructure have excluded many from reliable internet access, Starlink’s satellite-based service offers a lifeline. This new plan removes a key barrier — hardware affordability — and opens the door to wider digital inclusion.

A local X user noted:

“This is a game-changer. It will finally allow us to access fast internet without needing to save for months just to afford the kit.”

The offering is particularly significant for remote and rural communities where fibre-optic networks are unavailable or unreliable.

Proceed With Caution: Read the Fine Print

While the offer is being praised as transformative, Starlink advises users to read the terms of service thoroughly before signing up. Failing to adhere strictly to the conditions — including timely payments, service continuity, or address changes — could result in unexpected fees or service disruption.

“If you do not return such a Kit in these circumstances,” the Terms of Service warn,

“Starlink may charge your payment method for the US$290 price of the kit, subject to proration.”

A Step Toward Broader Connectivity

With the introduction of this plan, Zimbabwe and the DRC are positioning themselves at the forefront of a new wave of digital access in Africa. Whether it becomes a sustainable model for the rest of the continent remains to be seen, but for now, Zimbabweans are welcoming it as a long-awaited opportunity to bridge the digital divide.