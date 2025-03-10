Zimbabwean President and party leaders fight over Social Media groups

Spread the love

HARARE – The beleaguered Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has intervened in an internal Zanu-PF dispute, reversing a decision by the party’s legal secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, to fire six paid social media activists who were deemed “rogue elements.”

The move, which undermines Chinamasa’s authority, has heightened tensions within the party, already grappling with factional divisions linked to succession politics.

In a hand-written note on a letter of appeal submitted by Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, one of the affected activists, Mnangagwa declared that “the said dismissals are null and void,” signaling his disapproval of Chinamasa’s decision. Musara’s letter appealed to the president, urging him to reverse the dismissals so they could continue their work promoting Mnangagwa’s #EDWORKS campaign, the Zanu-PF party, and Zimbabwe at large.

In his appeal, Musara also claimed to have recently met with Mnangagwa, who made it clear that the dismissals had not been authorized by him. “We plead with you to reverse the purported dismissals so that we can resume our work of using social media to defend, promote and popularize your remarkable #EDWORKS,” Musara wrote in his letter.

Mnangagwa’s intervention is likely to deepen existing rifts within Zanu-PF, as it directly challenges Chinamasa, the executive director of the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit. The unit consists of online activists paid to defend the president and attack his critics. Chinamasa had accused the activists of insulting him and other senior party officials, which led to their dismissal.

Among the dismissed were activists Tinotenda Gachange, Tafadzwa Mawire, Felix Muzondo, Pardon Mangwende, and Herbert Mathe. Gachange took to social media platform X on Saturday, posting Musara’s letter which now included Mnangagwa’s handwritten comments and signature. He appeared to indirectly criticize Chinamasa, writing, “Successionists and rogue anti-2030 elements cloaked in deceit are attempting to silence the voices of progress. Their intimidation tactics are clear signs of cowardice, aimed at undermining the persuasive efforts of the 2030ists who support President Mnangagwa’s term extension.”

While Mnangagwa has publicly denied ambitions to extend his presidency beyond his current second term, critics claim he is privately encouraging supporters to pursue constitutional amendments that would remove term limits, potentially paving the way for him to stay in power after 2028.

The activists, who had been removed from their positions, are now set to be reinstated under Mnangagwa’s directive. Their return highlights the ongoing internal power struggle within Zanu-PF, where loyalties are divided between those backing the president’s long-term leadership and those who view his succession as contentious.

With Mnangagwa’s intervention, the battle for influence within the party appears to have intensified, fueling further speculation about the party’s direction and the president’s political ambitions as he navigates a fraught landscape of successionist factionalism.

Source – zimlive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...