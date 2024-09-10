Zimbabwe regulator says only approved intermediaries can sell Starlink terminals

Spread the love

HARARE — The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has issued two key licenses to Starlink Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd.

These licenses, granted on Friday, September 6th, 2024, allow Starlink to provide network and internet services nationwide. Specifically, Starlink has been awarded the Telecommunication Licence for Network Services and the Internet Services Provider (National) Licence.

This development marks a significant step toward bridging Zimbabwe’s digital divide, particularly in remote and underserved regions. By utilizing its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Starlink is positioned to deliver high-speed internet across the entire country.

As part of its operation in Zimbabwe, Starlink will work with established network operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to distribute user terminals (kits) and provide managed end-user services. However, POTRAZ has stipulated that all Agencies, Dealers, and ISPs involved in Starlink’s distribution must receive prior clearance. The regulatory body has emphasized that any sale or distribution of Starlink user terminals without proper licensing and authorization will be considered an offense punishable by law.

POTRAZ believes that introducing LEO technology will bolster Zimbabwe’s technological ecosystem, bringing enhanced broadband connectivity to previously disconnected regions. This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda, which focuses on closing the digital divide and ensuring broad-based economic development.

“Connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide remain key priorities for Zimbabwe,” said POTRAZ Director General Dr. G.K. Machengete, underscoring the importance of modern digital infrastructure in the nation’s development.

With this licensing, Starlink’s service is expected to revolutionize how individuals, businesses, and institutions in Zimbabwe access the internet, significantly improving the country’s overall digital landscape.

