Zimbabwe readies another satellite

THE recent landmark deployment of Zimbabwe’s satellite ZIMSAT-1 is part of an ongoing strategy that will see the country launching more satellites, President Mnangagwa has said.

On November 7, Zimbabwe launched its maiden satellite, which is domiciled on the International Space Station, waiting to break into orbit later this month. So far, all prerequisite processes have gone smoothly.

Writing his weekly column in this publication, President Mnangagwa said the country was building on the triumph and was readying another satellite, ZIMSAT-2, which will be launched soon.

He commended ZINGSA for delivering on the country’s maiden space assignment as mandated, vindicating the Second Republic’s decision to pursue the project, even when there were some who were casting their doubts.

His Excellency said the experience gained by ZINGSA in its collaboration with Japan’s Kyushu Institute of Technology and the United States of America’s NASA was invaluable as it will help the agency with future launches which are imminent.

“Of course, that we named our maiden satellite ZIMSAT-1 means we foresee the launch of more satellites as our Nation fully exploits and harnesses space technology for rapid industrialisation and modernisation. Indeed, ZIMSAT-2 is on its way, and should be a lot easier given the expertise, experience and confidence we have now garnered through this multinational partnership,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Head of State and Government said the satellite serves a key purpose in Zimbabwe’s ambitions, as the country modernises processes, especially in conservation, agriculture and disaster mitigation.

“ZIMSAT-1 allows us to ‘see’ our country from outer space. It is our outer-inner eye which enables us to grasp and understand our country from several angles, including its physical environment, its geological attributes and endowments, our weather patterns, and our human settlements,” he said.

He said the enhanced capability will assist in ascertaining the exact mineral deposits in the country.

“We are also able to make key interventions in national health, including foreseeing pandemics in time for timeous responses. The possibilities are immense and limitless, making this a worthwhile venture and investment,” said President Mnangagwa.

According to the President, the second satellite is expected to enhance the country’s communication capacities.

“ZIMSAT-2, which we hope to launch quite soon, will give us additional capabilities, including in the critical field of communications. Once up, ZIMSAT-2 will enable total national connectivity, thus making ICT and other communication applications pervasive handmaidens in National Development,” President Mnangagwa said.

Following the documented dedication of the quartet of ZINGSA scientists Kudakwashe Jeje, Victor Mukungunugwa, Ramson Nyamukondiwa and Timothy Kuhamba, who had to relocate to Japan to work closely on the delicate project, President Mnangagwa has pledged to support the country’s science community with resources.

“ZIMSAT emboldens our community of scientists; emboldens them to strive to reach higher domains of technological excellence and innovation. As your President, I make this one commitment: no Zimbabwean with ideas and keen to invent and innovate will go without funding. My Administration is ready to walk you along, pick you up when you fall, motivate you to pick yourself up and do more, until your idea becomes a scientific reality, a technological product,” he said. – Sunday Mail

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...