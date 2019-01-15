Zimbabwe protests: Mnangagwa’s government accused of blocking WhatsApp and Facebook

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe announced the immediate increase in fuel prices this past weekend, the world has seen familiar images of unrest and blood shed from the embattled country.

Mnangagwa’s reasoning for increasing petrol prices by an estimated 66% within 24 hours has not sat well with Zimbabwean citizens. According to the president, the country’s wallet has been spread thin and the increase would do a lot in addressing shortages.

This was met with resistance, as expected and on Monday, Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare and Bulawayo in a violent protest that has since claimed lives.

Zimbabwe’s military is notorious for using live ammunition to disperse crowds during protests and it appears that this was the case on Monday. Security Minister, Owen Ncube, confirmed that the protests had claimed lives and injured several riot police officers, including property.

Although he would not reveal the number of fatalities, the Zimbabwean Association of Doctors for Human Rights confirmed that at least 13 people had suffered gunshot wounds.