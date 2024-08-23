Zimbabwe Government Prioritizes Cybersecurity Training for Public Servants Amid Growing Digital Threats

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has taken decisive steps to enhance cybersecurity capabilities among its employees, recognizing the increasing importance of safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure.

As the country continues to embrace Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in improving government operations, officials stress the need to remain vigilant against the evolving threats in cyberspace.

During a graduation ceremony held in Harare on Friday, where over 100 government officials completed cybersecurity training, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, underscored the urgency of protecting citizens from cyber threats.

“Zimbabwe is not immune to cyber threats, as evidenced by recent incidents where social media accounts of prominent individuals and entities were hacked. We also received reports that a leading Zimbabwean bank had its systems compromised, with hackers demanding ransom in exchange for not leaking sensitive operational and customer information,” Dr. Mavetera said. She emphasized that the nation must ensure robust cybersecurity systems and knowledge to counter these threats.

Government partners have praised Zimbabwe’s commitment to strengthening its digital defenses. Mr. Yang Shengwan, Managing Director of Huawei Zimbabwe, highlighted the long-standing partnership between Huawei and the Zimbabwean government, which has spanned over 25 years. “We have witnessed Zimbabwe’s remarkable digital transformation and are proud to have contributed to this journey. Our partnership has only grown stronger as we tackle the pressing cybersecurity challenges of today,” Shengwan remarked. He reiterated Huawei’s commitment to continuing its support through cutting-edge technologies, expert training, and collaboration with the government to build a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

POTRAZ Deputy Director General, Mr. Alfred Marisa, also emphasized the critical importance of cybersecurity in today’s data-driven world. “As data becomes increasingly valuable, partnerships are essential to protect our digital infrastructure. The global landscape has changed drastically, with data consumption in 2023 doubling from previous years. This new reality makes cybersecurity a vital aspect of our digital lives,” Marisa stated, urging public servants to stay ahead of emerging threats.

The graduation marked the successful completion of the cybersecurity training program by 105 government officials from various departments, reflecting the government’s commitment to building a future-ready digital workforce equipped to defend against cyber threats.

