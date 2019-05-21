Zimbabwe Government Planning Merger of TelOne and NetOne Pre-Sale

Dublin, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Zimbabwe – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Revenue from Zimbabwe’s telecom sector has come under pressure from a number of recent regulatory measures and taxes imposed by the cash-strapped government. Nevertheless, the sector shows some promise for the coming years, particularly from the mobile segment where active mobile penetration has increased rapidly, reaching 93% by early 2019. The three mobile network operators Econet Wireless, NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe continue to invest in network upgrades to support data services and their fast-expanding m-commerce and m-banking facilities.

The government in April 2019 outlined its plans to merge TelOne and NetOne and sell off a majority stake in the operator as part of a wider plan to offset state debt.

Limitations in international bandwidth for the landlocked country for many years held back the development of the internet and broadband sectors, but this has changed since fibre optic links to several submarine cables were established via neighbouring territories. The expansion of 3G and LTE-based mobile broadband services have meant that more than half of the population now has access to the internet. Investment in fixed broadband infrastructure has also resulted in a slow but steady growth in the number of DSL connections, as also in fibre subscriptions.

Key Developments:

Telcos agree to the government’s infrastructure sharing policy

TelOne providing satellite broadband with Avanti Communications

The government enforces m-money interoperability on MNOs, changes m-money tax basis

NetOne refreshes m-money service

Regulator confirms no room for a fourth mobile licensee

Regulator drafts framework on MVNO licences

Government begins $250 million investment to build 500 mobile towers to serve rural areas

Econet expands m-commerce

Government considers merging TelOne with NetOne and selling a majority stake in the two

Draft legislation issued to repeal Post and Telecommunications Act

Regulator proposes to create a new Virtual Network Operator (VNO) license category

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2018, telcos’ operating and financial data to August 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

