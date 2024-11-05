Zimbabwe expands its space programme with Zimsat-2 launch

Spread the love

ZimSat-2 was successfully launched in a mission helmed by the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) in collaboration with Russia’s Southwest State University (SWSU).

Zimbabwe announced the launch of its second satellite, ZimSat-2, marking another milestone in its space programme. This mission follows the November 2022 deployment of the country’s inaugural satellite, ZimSat-1.

ZimSat-2 was successfully launched in a mission helmed by the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) in collaboration with Russia’s Southwest State University (SWSU). ZimSat-2’s successful launch underscores Zimbabwe’s dedication to building a robust space programme that supports its national interests. The launch was managed by GK Launch Services as part of a commercial rideshare mission, lifting off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast.

ZINGSA engineers, alongside Zimbabwean students at SWSU, designed and built the ZimSat-2, emphasising local expertise and hands-on experience in satellite technology. This growing expertise contributes to the national capacity to address critical development needs through satellite technology and remote sensing.

ZimSat-2’s multispectral camera with an 8-metre spatial resolution has been designed to support Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector. By capturing high-resolution imagery, the satellite will monitor crop health, forecast yields, and identify areas of plant nutrient deficiency. Using the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), ZimSat-2 will provide valuable insights into vegetation cover and overall crop vitality, offering data crucial for decision-making.

This agricultural monitoring capability is intended to help farmers adapt to changing environmental conditions, optimise resource use, and potentially increase crop yields. Additionally, by detecting plant nutrient deficiencies and areas affected by stress, the satellite can aid in early interventions to preserve crop health. The satellite’s data could further enhance Zimbabwe’s food security and sustainable agriculture efforts by enabling precision farming techniques.

Beyond agriculture, ZimSat-2’s imaging capacity allows for identifying mineral resources, a significant focus in Zimbabwe’s extractive industries. The satellite also supports resource exploration and management by highlighting potential mining sites, aligning with the country’s objective to boost its economy through mining.

Additionally, ZimSat-2 will aid mapping for urban planning and infrastructure development. It will generate detailed urban maps, distinguishing structures, roads, vegetation, water bodies, and other critical infrastructure. With the ability to capture current and accurate images of urban environments, planners can better assess urban growth trends, guide future construction, and manage resources. ZimSat-2’s data could help address urban challenges like traffic congestion, unplanned settlements, and infrastructure resilience. These insights will also inform the development of policies aimed at sustainable urbanisation.

To facilitate effective control and data retrieval from ZimSat-2, ZINGSA has announced planned upgrades to the Mazowe Ground Station, scheduled for completion by November 20, 2024. These enhancements include new capabilities to receive signals across multiple frequency bands (L, S, X, and U/VHF), improving satellite telemetry, command operations, and data acquisition. Therefore, the ground station’s upgrades will enhance the tracking and management of ZimSat-2, enabling efficient data handling and maximising the utility of the satellite’s collected information. With a more robust ground infrastructure, Zimbabwe aims to enhance data availability across various sectors, from environmental monitoring to education, contributing to a more self-sufficient and capable national space programme.

Source: Satellite Pro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...